Anniversary appeal over murder of former teacher in 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down

AN APPEAL has been made for information into the murder of a former schoolteacher in a 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down 31 years ago.

Peter McCormack, 42, was shot dead when two UVF gunmen opened fire at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19, 1992.

Three other people — including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind — were injured in the attack, which occurred during a charity darts tournament at the pub.

The PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch have now appealed directly to those involved to 'do the right thing' and come forward.

'Innocent victim'

"Mr McCormack was enjoying a drink in his local pub when he was murdered," said DCI Byrne, Senior Investigating Officer with the LIB.

"The bar was full of customers about to take part in a charity darts match.

"Peter was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack.

"Police believe that the gunmen made their escape in a Grey Ford Orion car that was found abandoned a few miles away from the bar in Tollymore Forest Park.

"It had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day.

"More than 30 years have now passed since Peter's murder and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who have not spoken to police previously, or who have any new information, to do so now.

"It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen."

'Make a difference'

DCI Byrne added: "A number of people were involved in Peter's murder.

"They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives.

“I would appeal directly to them to do the right thing and make a difference to Peter's family by making themselves known to police."

Last year, a High Court judge ruled that the PSNI was in breach of its legal duty to carry out an effective investigation into the attack, saying there was 'plausible evidence' of collusion.

However, Judge Mr Justice Humphries added that there was no suggestion that an investigation by the LIB would be ineffective.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the LIB on 101 or via email at [email protected].

Information can also be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.