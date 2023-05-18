Apology demanded from Sunday Times magazine for publishing anti-Irish stereotype in Dear Dolly letter
Apology demanded from Sunday Times magazine for publishing anti-Irish stereotype in Dear Dolly letter

The Dear Dolly post has drawn a furious backlash from readers

THE Sunday Times Style magazine has been called out on social media for publishing an offensive anti-Irish trope in a letter to its agony aunt Dear Dolly.

In an Instagram post today, the British magazine posted a letter written to Dear Dolly, aka Dolly Alderton, which begins ‘My boyfriend of three years is Irish and he loves a drink’.

The letter goes on to outline the writer’s concern that her boyfriend drinks more than her, although “not in a problematic way” before adding “while I’m more likely to be found in my pyjamas with a cuppa, my boyfriend prefers to relax with a beer even if we stay in”.

The letter to agony aunt Dear Dolly, aka Dolly Alderton, has been branded 'shameful and offensive'

Her question ultimately for the agony aunt is whether their relationship can work “with two people who have different attitudes to alcohol”.

The Instagram post further sees The Sunday Times magazine promoting the fact that this letter - including the offensive statement - features in their print edition this week, before asking their followers “How would you answer this question? Comment below”.

But instead of drawing answers, the post was dealt a massive backlash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sunday Times Style (@theststyle)

Offended readers have responded to the post in their droves, calling out Ms Alderton and The Sunday Times Style magazine itself for publishing such an offensive negative stereotype regarding the Irish community.

“This is an extremely offensive trope and I don’t think you’d publish this about any other nationality or ethnic group. Please delete,” said one reader.

“The fact that [the letter writer] prefaces this with ‘he is Irish’ is incredibly insulting and she really needs to explore her own stereotypes in relation to other people”, another reader states, before adding: “Awful. Honestly I am very disappointed that Dolly Alderton would share such sentiments on her platform.”

Further criticism claimed the British publication was responsible for “seriously, shameful casual stereotyping” and one was forced to ask “what year” are we in?

“Jesus, what year is this?” they stated.

“Care to explain to us why nationality is important in this question? Would it change your reply if he were English?

“Do better. You are the problem here. Use this moment to reflect on how easily you allowed yourselves to reinforce and perpetuate a damaging stereotype.

“Given how easily you were able to print this, we will expect an equally public apology.”

Neither The Sunday Times Style magazine nor Dear Dolly have commented on the readers' responses.

