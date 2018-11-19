'I will find you, and I will kill you.' - App that lets kids call Santa issues disturbing Liam Neeson style threat to children
A WOMAN has taken to Facebook to warn fellow parents about a creepy "Call Santa" app that sent a message to her son warning: "I will find you and I will kill you."

Kersty Elizabeth Taylor was left "absolutely fuming" after hearing the disturbing message on the 'Santa Call New 2018' app, which was downloaded onto her three-year-old son Finlee's Kindle from the Amazon Children's Store.

The idea behind the app is that it allows excited kids to "speak" to Santa himself in the run-up to the big day, with cheery messages from jolly St. Nick supposedly just the touch of a button away.

But Taylor found something altogether different played on the app after it was brought to her attention by two-year-old daughter Evie.

When Taylor pressed the call button, she heard the kind of message more commonly spouted by Liam Neeson in his Taken action film franchise.

It said: "Hello there. Can you hear me, children? 'In five nights, if you're free, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."

But while the image of a festive-looking Neeson making the threat might raise a smirk among the more juvenile among us, Kersty was far from amused by the recording.

"What sort of a sick and twisted person would make an app made for Children to call Santa in to this!" she wrote alongside a video capturing the eerie message.

Taylor is now urging fellow parents to exercise caution when using the app or allowing their children to access it.

"I've reported app!!! Is everyone else could do same! Some people in this world need help. Urgently!" she wrote alongside the original post, which has been shared countless times online.

The app was originally downloaded by Taylor's other son who is 12.

Amazon has now launched an investigation into the issue.

