Appeal after assault by armed gang during aggravated burglary in Belfast

POLICE have appealed for information after a person was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in south Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Cameron Street area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The gang of four, including one woman, also caused damage to the property during the incident

"At approximately 1.30am we received a report that four people, three men and a woman, had arrived a flat in the Cameron Street area armed with hammers and a knife," said Detective Sergeant Ash of the PSNI.

"They smashed the windows of the property before gaining access and assaulting the occupant. They then made off with a sum of money."

Sergeant Ash appealed for witnesses or anyone with camera footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 112 of 04/11/23.