Appeal after delivery driver's vehicle hijacked in Derry
THE PSNI has appealed for information after a pizza delivery driver's car was hijacked in Derry.

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Friday on Abercorn Road in the city, leaving the victim badly shaken by the ordeal.

The car was later found around 20 miles away in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

"The driver was making a delivery when he was approached by two people who made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street," said Detective Sergeant Watkin of the PSNI.

"The driver was uninjured but left badly shaken by his ordeal.

"The car, a black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people were arrested by An Garda Síochána."

Anyone who witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2225 of June 16, 2023.

