Appeal for information after house set alight in Easter Sunday arson attack

DETECTIVES have appealed to the public to come forward with information after a house was set alight in Co. Derry on Easter Sunday.

PSNI officers were called to a property which was set on fire in the Laburnam Place area of Coleraine at around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 31.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the blaze, which police confirm caused “extensive damage” to the property.

“Extensive damage was caused to the house as a result of the fire which is believed to have started in the living room area,” the PSNI have since confirmed.

“Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no serious injuries were reported,” they added.

“One man, however, did require medical attention for smoke inhalation at the scene.”

The police force is investigating the attack and have called on local community members who may have CCTV footage of the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1531 31/03/24,” they state.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Laburnum Place area between 8pm and just before 8.30pm, to get in touch,” they add.