Appeal for information after man dies following attack in Dublin

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man died from injuries sustained in an attack in Dublin over the weekend.

Officers were called to an apartment in Shackleton, Lucan at 3am on Sunday, January 7 where they found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment but passed away later that evening at around 6.30pm due to his injuries, which are believed to include a single stab wound.

The 34-year-old has been named locally as Kevin Walsh, from Allenton Green in Tallaght, who was known to gardaí and had more than 50 previous convictions.

In September 2005 he was found guilty of manslaughter of a 20-year-old man who died following an incident at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Clondalkin, RTÉ reports.

Officers believe he was attacked sometime between January 6 and the early hours of January 7 and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident,” they state.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm the injured male travelled via taxi from the Allenton area in Tallaght, Dublin 24 to an address in the Shackleton residential area of Lucan, County Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 7, 2024,” they added.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Allenton, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Shackleton, Lucan, County Dublin at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available.”

