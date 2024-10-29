Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack
News

Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack

POLICE are appealing for witness after a man had his ear bitten off in an attack in Co. Antrim.

The victim was leaving a pub in Ballymoney Street, Ballymena at arund 2am yesterday morning (October 28) when the attack happened.

“It was reported to police that at around 2.10am, as a man was leaving the premises he was approached from behind by a unknown male who, without provocation, bit a part of his ear off,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“The male then made off from the scene on foot,” they added, “and the injured man was later taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 113 28/10/24,” they state.

