Appeal for information after two women targeted in burglary
News

AN investigation is underway after a burglar robbed two women in a house in north Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a burglary at a home in the Evelyn Gardens area on October 8.

Two women who were inside the property were robbed by the man who then took off with their money, jewellery and other items.

“Sometime between 8.45pm and 9pm, it was reported that a male has entered a house in the area,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McVeagh said.

“It was reported that he confronted two women in their 60s who were inside the property, as he went through two handbags during the incident.”

He added: “The man then made off with a sum of money, jewellery and other items.”

Neither of the women were injured in the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

“The man is described as being aged in his 20s and around 6ft in height,” Det Seg McVeigh said.

“He was dressed in a black coloured coat and dark coloured trousers.”

He added: “Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1679 08/10/24.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

 

