Appeal for information as two men left in critical condition after Limerick stabbings

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two men were left in critical condition after being stabbed in separate attacks.

The assaults took place in the Thomondgate area of Limerick in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

Gardaí attended the first incident at around 2.35am that morning, where a man in his 20s was found with what appeared to be stab wounds at a home on New Road in Thomondgate.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Enquiries led the police to a second property in the nearby Cross Road area that morning, where a man in his 40s was found with stab wounds.

He was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate the morning of Monday, March 27 between the hours of 2am and 3am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.