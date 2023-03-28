Appeal for information as two men left in critical condition after Limerick stabbings
News

Appeal for information as two men left in critical condition after Limerick stabbings

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two men were left in critical condition after being stabbed in separate attacks.

The assaults took place in the Thomondgate area of Limerick in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

Gardaí attended the first incident at around 2.35am that morning, where a man in his 20s was found with what appeared to be stab wounds at a home on New Road in Thomondgate.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Enquiries led the police to a second property in the nearby Cross Road area that morning, where a man in his 40s was found with stab wounds.

He was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate the morning of Monday, March 27 between the hours of 2am and 3am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Gardai, Limerick, Stabbing

Related

Security guard abused by teens and woman punched in the face as racist hate crimes rise across Ireland
News 4 days ago

Security guard abused by teens and woman punched in the face as racist hate crimes rise across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after car stuffed with stolen children's medicines stopped by police
News 1 week ago

Arrest made after car stuffed with stolen children's medicines stopped by police

By: Fiona Audley

Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Man and woman charged after €350k in cash and drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Latest

Devastated family still hopes to find body of teenage daughter murdered 30 years ago
News 23 minutes ago

Devastated family still hopes to find body of teenage daughter murdered 30 years ago

By: Fiona Audley

Michaela — a new documentary about the Mauritius killing
News 17 hours ago

Michaela — a new documentary about the Mauritius killing

By: Mal Rogers

Drugs and cashed seized by PSNI in East Belfast operation targeting UVF
News 1 day ago

Drugs and cashed seized by PSNI in East Belfast operation targeting UVF

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry Girls scoops two gongs at prestigious BPG Awards
News 1 day ago

Derry Girls scoops two gongs at prestigious BPG Awards

By: Gerard Donaghy

International lawyers say British Government's controversial Legacy Bill should be withdrawn
News 1 day ago

International lawyers say British Government's controversial Legacy Bill should be withdrawn

By: Gerard Donaghy