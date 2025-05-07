Prosecutor to appeal 'unduly lenient' sentence handed to Lisburn man convicted of human trafficking

A JAIL sentence handed to a Lisburn man convicted of numerous offences, including human trafficking, is to be appealed on the grounds that it was 'unduly lenient'.

Oliver MacCormack, 71, was sentenced to seven years in prison last month for 40 counts relating to nine female victims.

The charges included human trafficking, controlling prostitution, obtaining sexual services for payment, being concerned in or offering to supply Class A drugs, intimidation and perverting the course of justice.

Stephen Herron, the Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland, is now set to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

"While sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions does have the power to refer particular sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient," said a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service.

"An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably impose. The sentence must not just be lenient, but unduly lenient."

The spokesperson added: "After careful consideration of the sentence handed down in the case of Oliver MacCormack, including with the benefit of advices from independent Senior Counsel, we have determined that there is a sufficient legal basis to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal."

MacCormack was one of four older men that formed part of a network that actively targeted young, vulnerable women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Robert Rodgers, 77, Kenneth Harvey, 74 and 71-year-old Derek Brown were sentenced last year, with the latter two receiving custodial sentences.

The victims, who were mainly trafficked around the greater Belfast area, were vulnerable due to mental health issues, homelessness and their dependency on drugs.

Following MacCormack's sentencing in April, Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said he supplied young women with drugs so they would become dependent upon him for heroin.

"He groomed and encouraged them to become involved in sex work and controlled their prostitution by arranging meetings with sex buyers, transporting them to and from appointments," she said.

"The defendant, himself, also engaged in sexual acts with the individuals."