Appeal made to help find Irishman missing in Tenerife
News

Appeal made to help find Irishman missing in Tenerife

Ryan Cooney was last seen leaving his accommodation in just shorts and trainers (Image: National Missing Persons Helpline)

AN APPEAL has been made to help find an Irishman who has been missing in Tenerife since Thursday.

Ryan Cooney, 28, was last seen leaving his accommodation at Paraiso del Sol Apartments in the resort of Playa de las Américas on the Spanish island.

At the time, he was wearing only trainers and a pair of shorts.

An appeal from Ireland's National Missing Persons Helpline charity said that Mr Cooney is on medication but hasn't taken it since Wednesday.

Mr Cooney had his phone and money taken in an attack before his disappearance (Image: National Missing Persons Helpline)

It adds that at the time of his disappearance, Mr Cooney had two black eyes from an earlier attack, during which all of his money and phone was taken.

The Irish embassy in Madrid is currently assisting the family, while police and hospitals have been notified of his disappearance.

MrCooney is 5' 11" in height with dark hair. He is normally clean-shaven but might now have stubble.

Anyone with information which may assist in finding Mr Cooney is asked to contact Spanish police in Playa de las Américas on +34 922 78 99 50.

See More: Spain, Tenerife

Related

GAA club's tribute after Irishman dies on holiday in Spain
News 1 month ago

GAA club's tribute after Irishman dies on holiday in Spain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Off-duty Irish soldier killed in tragic parachuting accident in Spain
News 8 months ago

Off-duty Irish soldier killed in tragic parachuting accident in Spain

By: Fiona Audley

Irishman among five injured in Marbella beach club shooting
News 1 year ago

Irishman among five injured in Marbella beach club shooting

By: Irish Post

Latest

Grandson of Oscar Wilde views art being raffled to preserve writer’s historic home
News 2 days ago

Grandson of Oscar Wilde views art being raffled to preserve writer’s historic home

By: Fiona Audley

IN PICTURES: ‘Stunning’ new Ireland House opens in Shanghai
News 2 days ago

IN PICTURES: ‘Stunning’ new Ireland House opens in Shanghai

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland named ‘most desirable island destination’ for second consecutive year
News 2 days ago

Ireland named ‘most desirable island destination’ for second consecutive year

By: Irish Post

Tánaiste urges China to use Russian influence to end ‘brutal’ Ukraine war
News 2 days ago

Tánaiste urges China to use Russian influence to end ‘brutal’ Ukraine war

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as international leaders meet in France
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as international leaders meet in France

By: Fiona Audley