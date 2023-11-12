Appeal made to help find Irishman missing in Tenerife

AN APPEAL has been made to help find an Irishman who has been missing in Tenerife since Thursday.

Ryan Cooney, 28, was last seen leaving his accommodation at Paraiso del Sol Apartments in the resort of Playa de las Américas on the Spanish island.

At the time, he was wearing only trainers and a pair of shorts.

An appeal from Ireland's National Missing Persons Helpline charity said that Mr Cooney is on medication but hasn't taken it since Wednesday.

It adds that at the time of his disappearance, Mr Cooney had two black eyes from an earlier attack, during which all of his money and phone was taken.

The Irish embassy in Madrid is currently assisting the family, while police and hospitals have been notified of his disappearance.

MrCooney is 5' 11" in height with dark hair. He is normally clean-shaven but might now have stubble.

Anyone with information which may assist in finding Mr Cooney is asked to contact Spanish police in Playa de las Américas on +34 922 78 99 50.