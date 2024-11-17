Man extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland to stand trial for historic child-related sexual offences

A MAN has been extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland in relation to historic child-related sexual offences.

The 69-year-old man, who is originally from the Newry area, is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for the offences that occurred in the mid-1980s and early 1990s.

He was initially arrested in Spain on May 3 this year, with extradition proceedings completed on Friday with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

He has since appeared before Laganside Magistrates' Court and been remanded in prison.

"This demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and the Spanish Policia Nacional to complete this arrest and extradition.

"Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions — we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."