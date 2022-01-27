Aran Islands named among best honeymoon locations for 2022

THE ARAN Islands have been named among the best honeymoon locations for 2022.

According to travel website Big 7 Travel, the Aran Islands are the seventh best location for a honeymoon, based on Google trends, Instagram hashtags and dedicated Pinterest boards.

The website ranked locations based on their overall romance, unique couple things to do and affordability.

The website said that the islands off the west coast of Ireland "are like stepping back into time, with a rural charm and stunning scenery that will take your breath away."

"Visitors can either walk around them or cycle or cycle the pretty roads that are lined with hand built brick walls," it continued.

"Hear Gaeilge being spoken, enjoy fresh seafood and the simple things in life."

"The sheer cliffs looking out into the Atlantic Ocean and the famous local hospitality make these a must visit for any couple who want to enjoy a romantic and secluded stay."

It also mentions the ‘Poll na bPeist’ swimming hole and the Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites as a possible place to stay.

The Aran Islands beat out place such as Mexico, Florence, and Maui in Hawaii for the seventh spot, but comes behind South Africa, Antigua, Maldives.

The top spot went to New England in the USA, while second and third went to Greece and Zanzibar.

Check out the full list here.