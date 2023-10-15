Armagh man must serve at least 15-and-a-half years for 'callous' murder of neighbour

AN ARMAGH man has been told he must serve at least 15-and-a-half years for the 'callous' murder of his neighbour and former friend.

Connor McNeill, 55, of Whitesides Hill in Portadown, shot 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill twice in the chest on October 26, 2021.

McNeill was handed a life sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty to murder and admitting possessing a shotgun and two cartridges with intent to endanger life.

Judge Patricia Smyth imposed the minimum term at a tariff hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

The two men had been friends before failing out a year before the murder.

McNeill claimed he had been threatened by Mr Barriskill and believed his neighbour was involved in criminal activity.

However, police found no evidence to suggest the victim had links to paramilitaries or criminal gangs.

'Distressing and shocking' case

McNeill claimed he only intended to fire a warning shot with his legally-held shotgun when he walked to Mr Barriskill's house that evening.

He claimed that as he held the gun, the victim grabbed the weapon and that it discharged, with the recoil causing another shot to be fired.

However, the court heard that either shot would have caused 'instantaneous death'.

McNeill then went to a friend's house before returning home at 3am.

He told his wife what he had done but as she was not fully awake, she didn't believe him.

After speaking again later that morning, she understood her husband was telling the truth and the pair went to the police.

"Connor McNeill went to police on October 27, 2021, reporting that he had gone to the home of his neighbour, 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill, the previous evening and fatally shot him with a legally held shotgun," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

"Officers, who subsequently attended the Portadown address, found Mr Barriskill deceased, having sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest.

"Following consultation with the Pubic Prosecution Service, Connor McNeill was charged with Stephen Barriskill's murder the next day, October 28."

He added: "While the investigation has been clear-cut in the fact that the defendant actually presented himself to police, the case is none the less distressing and shocking for all concerned.

"This irreversible and callous act leaves behind a loving family, who continue to grieve.

"My thoughts, first and foremost, remain with them."