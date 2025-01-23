Armed robber caught red-handed after targeting store with two plain-clothed gardaí inside

AN armed robber was arrested after targeting a store which had two plain-clothed gardaí inside.

The man attempted to rob a retail premises on Military Road in Dublin 8 at around 6.55pm last night (January 22).

He did not realise that two members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), a male and a female, were present in the store at the time.

“The male detective garda became aware of the ongoing attempted armed robbery and challenged the masked male,” the police force said in a statement today.

“The detective garda identified himself and was threatened by the masked male with the firearm.

“A physical struggle ensued and the member was assisted by his female Detective Garda colleague, disarming and restraining the male.”

The detectives were also assisted by a member of the public in the shop.

Gardaí from the Divisional Detective Unit from Kilmainham Garda Station soon arrived and formally arrested the robber.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to a garda station in Dublin where he is currently being held.

The gun, which is believed to be a replica, has been seized and is undergoing a ballistic examination.

“Both garda members are being provided with all necessary welfare supports by their local management,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.