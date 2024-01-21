Arrest after armed gang 'claiming to represent IRA' make threats at licences premises in Dungiven

POLICE investigating reports that a gang of armed and masked men entered licensed premises in Dungiven, Co. Derry on Friday before making threats have arrested a man.

It was reported that a gang, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun, entered a sports club in Garvagh Road area at around 7.20pm on Friday.

The gang issued threats before making off, while a similar incident occurred at licensed premises on Main Street in the town at around 9pm.

This morning, a 58-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area and detained under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Wilson of the PSNI said the gang had claimed to represent the IRA.

"We wholly condemn what happened in Dungiven on Friday when armed and masked men, claiming to represent the IRA, entered a number of local bars," he said.

"I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously and we are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

"Those engaging in these acts of intimidation actions serve only to brutalise communities and attempt to exert control over others through threats and violence.

"Everyone has the right to live free from such threats and I would appeal to the community to assist our ongoing investigation."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Garvagh Road or Main Street areas between 7pm and 8pm on Friday night, or anyone who may have captured camera footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1421 of January 19.