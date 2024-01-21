Arrest after armed gang 'claiming to represent IRA' make threats at licences premises in Dungiven
News

Arrest after armed gang 'claiming to represent IRA' make threats at licences premises in Dungiven

POLICE investigating reports that a gang of armed and masked men entered licensed premises in Dungiven, Co. Derry on Friday before making threats have arrested a man.

It was reported that a gang, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun, entered a sports club in Garvagh Road area at around 7.20pm on Friday.

The gang issued threats before making off, while a similar incident occurred at licensed premises on Main Street in the town at around 9pm.

This morning, a 58-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area and detained under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Wilson of the PSNI said the gang had claimed to represent the IRA.

"We wholly condemn what happened in Dungiven on Friday when armed and masked men, claiming to represent the IRA, entered a number of local bars," he said.

"I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously and we are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

"Those engaging in these acts of intimidation actions serve only to brutalise communities and attempt to exert control over others through threats and violence.

"Everyone has the right to live free from such threats and I would appeal to the community to assist our ongoing investigation."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Garvagh Road or Main Street areas between 7pm and 8pm on Friday night, or anyone who may have captured camera footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1421 of January 19.

See More: Derry

Related

Man stabbed in stomach and slashed across face in attack in Derry
News 1 week ago

Man stabbed in stomach and slashed across face in attack in Derry

By: Irish Post

Police launch attempted murder investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Police launch attempted murder investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to young woman who died following Co. Derry collision
News 3 weeks ago

Tributes paid to young woman who died following Co. Derry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

John Pilger — a pioneering journalist
Comment 1 day ago

John Pilger — a pioneering journalist

By: Paul Donovan

Navigating foreign affairs without a voice
Comment 1 day ago

Navigating foreign affairs without a voice

By: Malachi O'Doherty

OBE for Leeds pioneer in palliative care
News 1 day ago

OBE for Leeds pioneer in palliative care

By: Gerry Molumby

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan will go head-to-head for Best Actor Bafta
News 2 days ago

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan will go head-to-head for Best Actor Bafta

By: Fiona Audley

TRAM ATTACK: Appeal for witnesses after woman with Irish accent kicks and bites fellow passenger
News 3 days ago

TRAM ATTACK: Appeal for witnesses after woman with Irish accent kicks and bites fellow passenger

By: Fiona Audley