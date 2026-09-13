Teenage boy charged after policeman 'engulfed in flames' in Co. Antrim petrol bomb attack 

A TEENAGE boy has been charged to court over a petrol bomb attack in Co Antrim that left a police officer 'engulfed in flames'.

The incident occurred in Carrickfergus in June during disorder that followed a stabbing in Belfast.

The 17-year-old is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Monday, October 5.

"The officer was injured by the petrol bomb on Tuesday, June 9 in the Albert Road area of the town while responding to the disorder," said Detective Sergeant Cunningham of the PSNI.

"He sustained burns to his face after being engulfed in flames before the fire was extinguished."

He added: "This officer was carrying out his duties to help keep communities safe when he was assaulted during what would have been a terrifying incident.

"We welcome the charges, which will help ensure accountability for what happened."

During the attack, the flames also engulfed a police vehicle, resulting in another officer having their hair singed and experiencing breathing difficulties.

Further arrest

Police arrested the teenager in the Carrickfergus area on Thursday in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with offences including riot, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making a petrol bomb, possessing a petrol bomb, throwing a petrol bomb, criminal damage and assault on police.

During his arrest in connection with the petrol bomb incident, suspected drugs were also seized.

The boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries into that separate investigation.

More than a dozen officers were injured during two nights of disorder in parts of Northern Ireland in June.

Rioting erupted following a stabbing in Belfast on June 8, which resulted in the victim losing one eye and sustaining serious damage to the other.

Sudanese national Hadi Alodid was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

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