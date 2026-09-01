Fear in community after man shot in leg in Belfast

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot in Belfast.

The incident happened in west Belfast on the evening of August 30, the PSNI have confirmed.

“At approximately 9.35pm, we received a report that our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were attending to a man with a gunshot wound in the vicinity of the Falls Road area,” Detective Inspector Griffin said in a statement.

“Officers attended the scene and located the man, aged in his late 40s, in an alley that runs between the Falls Road and Ross Road,” he added.

“He was shot once in his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Det Insp Griffin said the incident has left the man traumatised and caused fear among the community.

“Although his injuries are thankfully not life-threatening, they are severe and will no doubt leave him with lasting physical and emotional trauma,” Det Insp Griffin said.

“This attack has caused fear and disruption in the very community those responsible for this criminal act claim to protect and there is no justification for this violence,” he added.

“I am appealing to anyone who may witnessed this incident, have information, or relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries to make contact with local officers.

“You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 1640 of 30/08/26, or by calling us on 101."

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