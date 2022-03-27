Arrest after man dies and elderly father injured in Cork stabbing

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man died and his father was injured in a stabbing in Cork.

The incident happened at a house on Seaview Avenue in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday.

The victims have been named locally as Shane Murphy, 27, and his father Patrick, 75, also known as Weeshie.

The younger man sustained serious stab wounds and was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his father remains in a serious condition.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Talented sportsman

A talented pitch and putt player, Shane Murphy was ranked third in Ireland and won the Munster Matchplay Championship in 2019.

In a statement, Pitch & Putt Ireland said it was 'horrified' at the news of the incident.

"Pitch & Putt Ireland is both horrified and saddened to learn of the tragedy involving the Murphy family in Carrigaline, Co. Cork overnight," it read.

"The death of Shane and the serious injuries which Weeshie has suffered have immensely shocked us.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family as well as the Raffeen Creek and Rocklodge clubs.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

Mr Murphy's club Rocklodge also released a statement, expressing their shock at the events in Carrigaline.

"All in Rocklodge Pitch and Putt Club and I'm sure the whole of the pitch and putt community are still in shock with the heartbreaking and tragic news that we heard this morning," it read.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with Shane's family and friends and for the recovery of Weeshie.

"May Shane rest in peace safe in the knowledge that he leaves behind great memories both in sport and more importantly as a person."

'True ambassador'

Kildare Pitch & Putt described Mr Murphy as 'a great player and great friend', while Tralee Pitch & Putt said he was 'a magical talent'.

The Fermoy club in Cork said Mr Murphy was 'one of the greatest pitch and putt players in the modern era', while the Limerick County Board have postponed today's Limerick Masters event as a mark of respect.

The Collinstown club in Westmeath said Mr Murphy was 'a true ambassador of the game', while Athgarvan Pitch & Putt described him as 'a force of our sport'.