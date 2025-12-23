Witness appeal after pensioner dies following five-vehicle collision
Witness appeal after pensioner dies following five-vehicle collision

GARDAÍ have issued a public appeal for witnesses after a pensioner died following a five-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

Three people were injured in the incident, which happened on the M1 northbound in Platin, Drogheda at around 11am on Friday, December 19.

A woman who was injured in the collision has since died at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Droghreda

They were all taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment, where one of them, a woman aged in her 80s, has since passed away, the police force confirmed today.

“The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” the gardaí said in a statement.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them,” they added.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

