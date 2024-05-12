Arrest following death of man in Co. Kildare on Sunday

GARDAÍ have made an arrest following the death of a man in Co. Kildare on Sunday.

Responding to an alert at a residential proporty in the Sallins Park area of Sallins at around 3.15am, gardaí discovered a man in his 30s with fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"A man in his early 20s was arrested at the property and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in County Kildare," read a garda statement.

"The body of the deceased remains remain at the scene, which has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been informed, and preparations are underway for a post-mortem examination."

The statement added that a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, with an incident room being established at Naas Garda Station.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to keep the family of the deceased informed of developments.