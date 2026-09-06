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Arrest following discovery of viable device in Co. Armagh 
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Arrest following discovery of viable device in Co. Armagh 

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a viable device in Co. Armagh. 

Police were called to a property in the Carrive Road area of Silverbridge shortly after 8.45am on Saturday, where they located a suspicious device. 

"The area was closed to road users and members of the public, with a number of diversions put in place," said Sergeant Macdonald of the PSNI. 

"Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which was deemed to be viable. 

"One man aged in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries."

The security alert has now ended and road closures in the area have been lifted. 

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101. 

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See More: Armagh

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