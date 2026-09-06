'An absolute gentleman': Teenager who died in Cloonlara collision named locally 

A TEENAGE boy who died in a hit-and-run incident on Friday night has been named locally as 16-year-old Bryan Lowe.

The collision occurred in the village of Cloonlara on the Clare-Limerick border on Friday night.

Gardaí were alerted shortly after 11pm that an e-bike rider had been found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene."

In a tribute shared on their Instagram page, St Munchin's College in Corbally, Co. Limerick described the Sixth Year student as 'an absolute gentleman'.

"It is heartbreaking to lose one of our boys at any time but particularly while they are still a student in our school," said Deputy Principal Lorraine Shiels.

"Bryan should be looking ahead to his Leaving Certificate, to his future and to all the possibilities that lay before him.

"Instead, we are coming together to mourn one of our students whose life has been taken far too soon.

"Bryan was an absolute gentleman to meet on the corridor. He would do anything asked of him without complaint.

"There was a lovely kindness to him and a big heart. He will be sorely missed by everyone in our community."

Cathal Crowe, TD for Clare, described news of the incident as 'heartbreaking'.

"My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the boy's family, friends and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," he said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who were in the Cloonlara area at the time and may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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