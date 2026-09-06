Tributes paid to boy, 12, who died in Co. Mayo train collision 

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young boy who died after a train collided with a car at a level crossing in Co. Mayo.

Eoin Doyle, 12, was a passenger in the car when the collision occurred shortly after 8.45pm on Thursday in Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis.

it is believed the talented young athlete was travelling home from GAA training when the tragedy occurred.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance for hospital treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

'A wonderful young boy'

Shane Morgan, Principal of Cloonfad National School, paid tribute to the Sixth Class pupil and revealed the school and wider community were heartbroken.

"Eoin was a friendly and kind child," he said.

"He was a talented artist and athlete, who loved music and a smile was never far from his face.

"Eoin will be dearly missed by his friends, and all the pupils and staff of Cloonfad NS.

"Eoin's family, neighbours and the community at large are in our thoughts and prayers."

The youngster's GAA club said he would be 'deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Ballyhaunis GAA'.

"Eoin was a much-loved member of our underage teams, a talented young footballer and, above all, a wonderful young boy who was a great friend and teammate to so many within our club," it added.

Cloonfad United FC said 'a dark cloud has gathered over our club and the local community' following the death of their Under-12 player.

"His teammates and management are heartbroken as are all within our club," added a statement.

Meanwhile, Claremorris Athletic Club commented: "Eoin was a wonderful young lad, so pleasant to work with, and so enthusiastic.

"He enjoyed so many sports and excelled at them all."

The youngster's funeral is due to take place on Tuesday at St Patrick's Church in Cloonfad.

Investigation

Rail operator Iarnród Éireann offered its deepest sympathies to the boy's family and revealed it had launched a full investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians with camera footage who were in the Kiltybo area between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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