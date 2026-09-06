Two-year-old boy dies following Co. Limerick collision 

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí said the incident, involving a jeep and a pedestrian, occurred on Abbey Court in Rathkeale shortly after 3.50pm on Saturday.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene, however, a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"The pedestrian, a male child (2) was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick by a family member for treatment of serious injuries," read a garda statement.

"He was subsequently pronounced deceased. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

"The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

"A male driver of the vehicle (aged in his 30s) was subsequently arrested at a different location by Gardaí on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

"The male was conveyed to a Garda Station in Co. Limerick for the purposes of providing a blood/urine evidential sample.

"He has since been released pending analysis of the evidential sample. The investigation is ongoing."

A family fun day due to be held today in the grounds of the Augustine Abbey in Rathkeale has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Abbey Court between 3.20pm and 4pm on Saturday and who may have relevant camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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