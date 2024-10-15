Arrest made after body of woman found in house

POLICE are investigating after the body of a woman was found at a house in Co. Down.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found at a house in the Rosepark area of Donaghadee on October 14.

“Police received a report just after 7am on October 14, that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town,” the PSN’s Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”

Det Chf McGuinness has appealed to anyone who was in the Rosepark area between the night of Sunday, October 13 and the morning of Monday, October 14, who may have information that could help their investigation to come forward.