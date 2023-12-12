Arrest made after man dies following stabbing attack in Dublin
News

Arrest made after man dies following stabbing attack in Dublin

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man was killed in a stabbing attack in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 40s, died after he was injured in the attack in Tallaght last night.

He has been named locally as Ionel Nicolae Diaconu.

Gardaí and emergency services were called just before 9pm to reports of the incident at a home in the Castle Park area.

The victim was treated for his injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“An adult male was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Region,” the police force confirmed today.

“Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow,” they added.

