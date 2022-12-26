Arrest made following death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney in Lebanon
Arrest made following death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney in Lebanon

Sean Rooney's funeral took place on December 22 (Images: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie; Óglaigh na hÉireann)

A MAN has reportedly been arrested in relation to the death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney, who died while on a peace-keeping mission in Lebanon.

Private Rooney died when the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy in which he was travelling to Beirut came under fire near the village of Al-Aqbiya on December 14.

The 23-year-old from Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal was repatriated on Monday, December 19 before being laid to rest on Thursday.

According to BBC News, at least one arrest has been made in connection with Pte Rooney’s death.

Pte Rooney’s funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

Quoting an unnamed security source via the AFP news agency, it says the main suspect was handed over to security forces by Hezbollah, which reportedly controls the village where Pte Rooney’s convoy was attacked.

Pte Rooney’s funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk at 8.30am on Thursday.

Afterwards, his coffin was taken to Aiken Barracks in Co. Louth, where he was stationed, before he was laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co. Donegal.

Another Irish soldier, Private Shane Kearney, was injured in the incident.

The 22-year-old from Killeagh, Co. Cork, was evacuated from Beirut on Wednesday and taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin to further treatment.

Óglaigh na hÉireann, the Irish Defences Forces, has launched a full investigation into the incident.

Irish Defence Forces, Private Seán Rooney, Óglaigh Na HÉireann

