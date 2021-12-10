Arrivals from Great Britain advised to take daily antigen tests for five days

ALL ARRIVALS into Ireland from Great Britain are being advised by the government to take a daily Covid-19 antigen test for five days.

It comes as the government says it has received an updated public health assessment in relation to the Omicron variant.

It said this assessment has been considered, leading to the agreement on a number of travel-related measures.

These measures, it said, take into account relevant factors including the intention to continue to align with the overall European Union approach to travel, and the particular circumstances of the Common Travel Area.

The updated advice begins with the day of arrival and the tests should be taken for five consecutive days.

Government communications are to be updated to emphasise that "everyone should take account of their overall health, their vaccine status, and the spread of Omicron in other countries before they decide to travel."

Anyone eligible for a booster vaccine "should avail of it where possible, if contemplating international travel in the near future."

The current requirement for all overseas passengers to have a "not-detected" pre-departure Covid test (antigen or PCR depending on vaccine or recovery status) will continue to apply.

The government also says airline and ferry companies will continue to check pre-departure test compliance, with spot-checking by border management officials also maintained at points of arrival.