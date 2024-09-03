Arson attack on church in Co. Antrim causes ‘significant damage’

AN arson attack on a church in Co. Antrim has caused ‘significant damage’ to the building and the adjoining church hall.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Greenisland Church of Ireland at around 8.45pm on September 1.

Some 49 firefighters worked overnight to put out the blaze which has gutted parts of the church and the church hall.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and prevented the spread to the remainder of the building,” a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said.

“At the height of the incident 49 firefighters and 9 fire appliances were involved in the operation,” they confirmed.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

The fire service believes the fire was started deliberately.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition,” the NIFRS said.

“It is thought that bins were set alight and the fire had spread to the nearby building.”

An investigation into the incident is now underway, with the PSNI urging any witnesses to come forward.

“At approximately 9.10pm on September 1, we received a report of a fire at the property on the Station Road,” the PSNI’s Inspector Knowles said.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and the blaze was extinguished.

"The Church was celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, and that night was busy in particular,” they added.

“Thankfully no one was injured, however a significant amount of damage was caused to both buildings.

“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”