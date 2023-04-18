Arson investigation launched after house erupts in flames with woman inside
News

Arson investigation launched after house erupts in flames with woman inside

POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a house was discovered on fire in Co. Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack at the house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday, April 16, which left a woman who was inside the property hospitalised.

“Officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety,” the PSNI confirm.

“Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged,’ they added.

The PSNI confirmed that one woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

"Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2028 16/04/23," the PSNI state.

See More: Arson, Investigation, Northern Ireland

Related

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door
News 1 week ago

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door

By: Irish Post

Arson investigation launched after three cars set on fire in same street
News 2 weeks ago

Arson investigation launched after three cars set on fire in same street

By: Irish Post

Teenager charged with arson and assault on police officer in Northern Ireland
News 1 month ago

Teenager charged with arson and assault on police officer in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ten of the most glorious gardens the island of Ireland has to offer
Life & Style 37 minutes ago

Ten of the most glorious gardens the island of Ireland has to offer

By: Irish Post

Bryan Murray’s most challenging role
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Bryan Murray’s most challenging role

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Man arrested over attempts to steal three ATMs in one day
News 15 hours ago

Man arrested over attempts to steal three ATMs in one day

By: Irish Post

Masked men carry out drive-by attack leaving young man battered with fractured leg
News 16 hours ago

Masked men carry out drive-by attack leaving young man battered with fractured leg

By: Irish Post

A majestic bolthole in Enniskerry
Travel Ireland 16 hours ago

A majestic bolthole in Enniskerry

By: Tony Clayton-Lea