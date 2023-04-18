Arson investigation launched after house erupts in flames with woman inside

POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a house was discovered on fire in Co. Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack at the house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday, April 16, which left a woman who was inside the property hospitalised.

“Officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety,” the PSNI confirm.

“Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged,’ they added.

The PSNI confirmed that one woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

"Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2028 16/04/23," the PSNI state.