Artist presents Conor McGregor with portrait capturing MMA star’s ‘dynamic presence’

ARTIST Will McNally has presented MMA star Conor McGregor with a portrait that captures his ‘spirit and dynamic presence’.

London-based McNally, whose mother hails from Tuam in Co. Galway, was commissioned to paint the Dublin-born fighter, who is a mixed martial artist and a professional boxer.

He presented the artwork to McGregor during the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event, which took place in Marbella, Spain over the weekend.

The striking portrait was unveiled centre stage at the event, where McGregor was joined by a host of international stars including Dizzee Rascal, Xzibit, and Kodak Black.

Will McNally presents Conor McGregor with his portrait

During the unveil, McNally expressed his “immense pride in honouring McGregor”, who he described as “a true gentleman”.

He added that he was “thrilled to showcase a piece that captures McGregor’s spirit and dynamic presence”.

McNally claims the event “not only highlights McGregor's impact on the sports world but also celebrates the intersection of art and athleticism”.

Deemed a rising star among the art world, the artist has been commissioned to provide pieces in his unique style for clients across the globe.

Among those, he has made a bespoke piece of art for Decca Records & Universal Music Group, created artwork for Warner Brothers' Mortal Kombat film and crafted a unique artwork for the widow of Luciano Pavarotti, utilising the tenor's original master vinyl.

Earlier this year McNally created a portrait of the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan

Earlier this year the artist was commissioned to paint a portrait of the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan by the singer’s sister Siobhan.

That painting is now hanging in MacGowan’s favourite watering hole, the Philip Ryan pub in Nenagh, Tipperary.

