FAI Cup holders Drogheda United distance themselves from Conor McGregor after Instagram post

FAI CUP holders Drogheda United have distanced themselves from MMA fighter Conor McGregor after he posted pictures on social media posing with the trophy.

The 36-year-old shared the images on Instagram, which showed him with his arm around the cup while holding a UFC belt, flanked by two pints of his Forged Irish Stout.

Commenting on the pictures, McGregor said they were taken at his Dublin pub, the Black Forge Inn.

A since-removed caption accompanying the post read: "How much is it to buy a League of Ireland team? I might buy two."

According to the BBC, McGregor was celebrating with his cousin Warren Davis, who was an unused substitute for Drogheda in November's final against Derry City.

Drogs 'do not associate' with McGregor

Following the post, Drogheda released a statement distancing themselves from McGregor, who lost a civil rape case in November.

The Drogs also dismissed any link to brands featured in the post.

"A social media post has been brought to our attention today regarding the FAI Cup," read the statement on Tuesday.

"Those pictured are a close relation to one of our first team players, who like all the other players had custody of the cup to celebrate with their families at different intervals.

"Drogheda United do not associate ourselves with the individual who made the social media post in any way, or with any unauthorised brands mentioned."

Drogheda won the trophy for only the second time in their history with a 2-0 win over favourites Derry City at the Aviva Stadium on November 10.

Civil court ruling

In November, a High Court civil jury ruled that McGregor had assaulted Nikita Hand by raping her at a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Ms Hand, who was awarded more than €248,000 in damages by the jury, said after the verdict that she hoped her victory would inspire victims of sexual assault to speak up.

McGregor claimed that he had consensual sex with Ms Hand and suggested after the verdict that he planned to appeal the ruling.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had previously decided against bringing a criminal case against McGregor, stating there was not a reasonable prospect of conviction.