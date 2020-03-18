Astronauts celebrate St Patrick's Day with incredible photographs of Ireland from space
(Twitter / @Space_Station)

EVERYONE IN Ireland was faced with the difficult task of self isolating this St Patrick's Day, a day which every other year brings people together on the streets and in the pubs across Ireland and beyond.

But one type of person who understands this challenge are astronauts-- a career in which isolation is part and package of the job.

This year, to celebrate the day and in solidarity with the people on earth who are facing difficult times ahead, NASA astronauts based on the International Space Station shared some incredible photographs of our beautiful country from hundreds of kilometres above.

Image An astronaut's-eye view of Ireland (Twitter / @Space_Station)
The official International Space Station Twitter account posted a photo of Ireland looking uncharacteristically clear, with a smattering of white clouds visible on the outskirts of the country, alongside the message:

"We hope you're wearing green!
"This St Patrick's Day, enjoy an astronaut's-eye view of Ireland, taken from aboard the International Space Station."

Astronaut Andrew Morgan, who is currently based in the station 410km away from Earth, also shared some photographs on his personal Twitter account-- the Munster counties of Limerick, Cork and Kerry...

Image Cork, Kerry and Limerick (Twitter @AstroDrewMorgan)
And the Irish tricolour hanging proudly in the station, overlooking Earth and the vastness of space.

Image (Twitter / @AstroDrewMorgan)

Irish communities and culture can be found all over the world, and St Patrick's Day is a global celebration-- but now it seems we can call it a proper universal holiday.

See More: International Space Station, NASA, St Patrick's Day

