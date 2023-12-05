Attack on shop in Antrim being treated as sectarian hate crime
News

Attack on shop in Antrim being treated as sectarian hate crime

POLICE officers investigating an attack on a shop in Co. Antrim this morning are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

PSNI officers were called to the incident just after 7am, where the window of a shop in the Charles Street area of Ballymoney had been smashed in.

The attackers had also scrawled graffiti on the front door of the property, they confirmed this afternoon.

“Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at business premises at the Charles Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday, December 5,” they stated.

Chief Inspector Redmond explained: “Shortly after 7.05am it was reported to police that the front window of the premises was smashed and graffiti was painted on the front door of the property.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime,” he added.

“We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the incident, which may be able to assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1856 05/12/23.”

 

See More: Antrim, PSNI

Related

Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim
News 2 days ago

Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town
News 5 days ago

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town

By: Gerard Donaghy

Priest puts out fire after church targeted in ‘deliberate arson attack’
News 2 weeks ago

Priest puts out fire after church targeted in ‘deliberate arson attack’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Probing the roots of Dublin's recent unrest
Comment 1 day ago

Probing the roots of Dublin's recent unrest

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Ten minutes with Etaoin
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Etaoin

By: Irish Post

Research shows Ireland among world's best for unspoilt landscapes
News 1 day ago

Research shows Ireland among world's best for unspoilt landscapes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after 'sudden death' in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after 'sudden death' in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Embarrassment for UEFA after sex noises disrupt live Euro 2024 draw
News 2 days ago

Embarrassment for UEFA after sex noises disrupt live Euro 2024 draw

By: Gerard Donaghy