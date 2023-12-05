Attack on shop in Antrim being treated as sectarian hate crime

POLICE officers investigating an attack on a shop in Co. Antrim this morning are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

PSNI officers were called to the incident just after 7am, where the window of a shop in the Charles Street area of Ballymoney had been smashed in.

The attackers had also scrawled graffiti on the front door of the property, they confirmed this afternoon.

“Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at business premises at the Charles Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday, December 5,” they stated.

Chief Inspector Redmond explained: “Shortly after 7.05am it was reported to police that the front window of the premises was smashed and graffiti was painted on the front door of the property.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime,” he added.

“We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the incident, which may be able to assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1856 05/12/23.”