Bafta-nominated Troubles documentary shown to school students from across Belfast

A CRITICALLY acclaimed documentary examining the human stories behind the Troubles has been screened for students across Belfast.

The BBC’s Bafta-nominated series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland is the focus of a pilot educational scheme designed to inform students of the legacy of the darkest period in the region’s history.

The Northern Ireland Education Authority hosted a special screening of the multi-award-winning documentary this week.

Some 180 teenagers from ten schools attended the event at the Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, alongside teachers and school leaders.

The screening was part of the pilot scheme which is designed explore how the acclaimed documentary series might be used as a resource in schools, to help students better understand Northern Ireland’s past.

Following an initial viewing for teachers and educational leaders in October 2023, ten schools volunteered to take part in the pilot to help “co-construct a professional development module which will aid schools in the delivery of sensitive topics in class” the Authority confirmed this week.

The aim is for the final educational module based on the series to be rolled out to other schools in the next academic year.

The film was introduced by BBC Head of Documentaries, Clare Sillery, and school improvement professional at the Education Authority, Jayne Simms.

It was followed by a panel discussion hosted by one of the creators of BBC drama Blue Lights, Declan Lawn, which featured award-winning director James Bluemel among the speakers.

“Northern Ireland was always on the news when I was at school, and I think I understood the broad politics behind the events but I had no idea how anyone in Northern Ireland actually felt about living through the Troubles," Mr Bluemel explained of his series.

“That’s because, while history is made up of big stories, it is understood much better when we can hear the small, personal details.

“It is these stories that we as humans connect with, and that stay with us,' he added.

"I think it is very special that the patchwork of human stories which make up Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland may now be used as a tool for young people to better understand and connect with their own past.

“Thanks to the Education Authority for believing in the power of documentaries in teaching, and thanks to every one of our contributors for sharing their experiences, which have unlocked a new trove of human testimony through which to better understand the Troubles”.

The film screening was introduced by BBC Head of Documentaries, Clare Sillery, who said the pilot scheme "will contribute towards a long-lasting legacy for the series, honouring the experiences the contributors shared and helping a new generation understand Northern Ireland’s past".