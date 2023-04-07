IN PICTURES: Historic moments as Good Friday Agreement signed 25 years ago

IT WAS on Good Friday 25 years ago that history was made in the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

The milestone helped bring an end to the Troubles period that had blighted the streets of Northern Ireland with violence and unrest for many years and laid the foundation for the power-sharing government that was formed in the North.

Signed on April 10, 1998, the accord, which would become widely known as the Good Friday Agreement, also set out the framework for greater cooperation between the governments of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the continued consultation between the British and Irish governments.

The Agreement was signed after talks chaired by United States special envoy George Mitchell and overseen by Secretary of State Mo Mowlam.

Bertie Ahern of Fianna Fáil was Taoiseach at the time, while Tony Blair was British Prime Minister.

The agreement was then approved by voters in two referenda held on the island of Ireland on May 22, 1998.

On the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement, here are the pictures that tell the story of the historic milestone...