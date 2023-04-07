IN PICTURES: Historic moments as Good Friday Agreement signed 25 years ago

IT WAS on Good Friday 25 years ago that history was made in the signing of the Belfast Agreement.
The milestone helped bring an end to the Troubles period that had blighted the streets of Northern Ireland with violence and unrest for many years and laid the foundation for the power-sharing government that was formed in the North.
Signed on April 10, 1998, the accord, which would become widely known as the Good Friday Agreement, also set out the framework for greater cooperation between the governments of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the continued consultation between the British and Irish governments.
The Agreement was signed after talks chaired by United States special envoy George Mitchell and overseen by Secretary of State Mo Mowlam.
Bertie Ahern of Fianna Fáil was Taoiseach at the time, while Tony Blair was British Prime Minister.
The agreement was then approved by voters in two referenda held on the island of Ireland on May 22, 1998.
On the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement, here are the pictures that tell the story of the historic milestone...
The leader of the SDLP John Hume (left), arrives for was expected to be the final day of the peace talks in Castle Buildings, Belfast. Talks were due to finish by the midnight deadline but continued on to Good Friday afternoon
Tears of Relief from then Minister of State Liz O Donnell (1st left) of the Progressive Democrats, who wipes away a tear as she tells journalists it is a historic day, as it becomes obvious that a peace deal is almost on the table in Belfast
l-r Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams and Chief Negotiator Martin McGuinness photographed taking a breather at lunchtime after putting their personal final approval to the Good Friday (Belfast Agreement) peace agreement in Stormont Castle (Pics: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)
Early Friday morning after leading a crowd of supporters to Stormont and forcing his way into Stormont Castle, the Rev Ian Paisley leader of the Democratic Unionist Party was in angry mood as he displays his pass to the peace talks and protests at chairman's George Mitchell's attempts to have him barred from a press conference in Castle buildings. With him is his son Ian Paisley Junior (2nd L standing) and Nigel Dodds (1st R sitting)
British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives at Strormont Castle Belfast in the company of Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Bertie Ahern in a last ditch attempt to save the peace talks. Despite a deadline for midnight that day, the talks continued on throughout the night and agreement was finally reached the next afternoon on Good Friday. (Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)
The Deputy Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party John Taylor, in serious mood as he arrives at Castle Buildings Belfast from a meeting of his party's executive council. The Peace Agreement was signed the next day, Good Friday, after all night negotiations. Taylor was a last minute convert to the Agreement, having at one stage said the would not touch it with a 40ft barge pole
The Labour Party Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Dr Mo Mowlam in upbeat mood as she arrives for the final day of the peace talks in Stormont Castle
l-r The Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party David Trimble and one of his main supporters, Reg Empey take time out from the peace negotiations in Castle Buildings at lunch time
Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (right) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair signing the peace agreement which would allow the people of Northern Ireland to decide their future
l-r Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Senator George Mitchell and Prime Minister Tony Blair after they signed the peace agreement
l-r Sinn Fein Chief Negotiator Martin McGuinness, Hugh Doherty and Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams pictured at the party’s special conference on the terms of the Good Friday Belfast Peace Agreement held at the RDS in Dublin. IRA member Doherty was given a temporary release from Portlaoise Prison to assist the conference to pass a motion in favour of the Agreement
Nine-year-old Paul McNamee from Drimnagh in Dublin shows his support for the Good Friday Agreement on referendum polling day
Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, releases peace doves with pupils from the senior infants class, when he revisited his old school, St Patricks National School, in Drumcondra to talk about the Good Friday Agreement due to be voted on the following day
Votes are cast in Dublin in the Good Friday Agreement referendum
Votes being counted from the referendum on the issues raised by the Good Friday Peace Agreement - there was a large majority in favour of the agreement's terms
On May 23, 1998, (l-r) Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Liz O’Donnell, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Andrews wave as the referendum results come in with a resounding Yes for the Good Friday Agreement
One moment please...