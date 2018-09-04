BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis
News

BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland has revealed she has just days left to live in an emotional tweet.

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 and despite treatment including four months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and a round of immunotherapy, the cancer spread.

Cardiff-born Bland, who lives in Cheshire, was told in May this year that the cancer was incurable and she said her hopes rested with a clinical trial.

But two months on, a scan revealed her cancer had spread further.

Bland co-hosts the You, Me and the Big C podcast with Deborah James and Lauren Mahon where she discusses her illness.

On Twitter she said: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal.

"Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends."

She has been married to former BBC 5 Live journalist Steve Bland for five years, and recently said she was rushing to complete a memoir for her two-year-old son Freddie.

"It's now a real race against time for me to finish my book For Freddie," she said. "If you need me, you'll find me typing and drinking gallons of water!"

Her co-hosts Deborah James and Lauren Mahon will continue presenting You, Me and the Big C.

Her colleagues tweeted their support after hearing the news.

