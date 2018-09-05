BBC presenter Rachael Bland dies aged 40
News

BBC presenter Rachael Bland dies aged 40

(Picture: Twitter)

BBC radio presenter Rachael Bland has passed away, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Bland announced on social media on Monday that she had been given just days to live by her doctor.

Her family confirmed she died peacefully at home in the early hours of this morning.

Advertisement

Bland had spent her last days finishing a memoir and wrapping presents for her two-year-old son Freddie’s next eighteen birthdays.

Bland was a familiar voice on Radio 5 Live as a newsreader and presenter.

She is best known for co-hosting the You, Me and the Big C, a podcast about her battle with cancer.

She has also documented her struggles with the disease on an award-winning blog.

Bland was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2016 and despite treatment including four months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and a round of immunotherapy, the cancer spread.

She was told in May this year that the cancer was incurable and she said her hopes rested with a clinical trial.

But two months on, a scan revealed her cancer had spread further.

Advertisement

In a statement released after the announcement of her death, Rachael's husband, Steve said: "She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie."

"We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis. At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful.

He describes her as "perfect in every way", adding "we will miss her more than words can say".

 

See More: BBC, Broadcasting, Cancer, Newsletterl, Rachael Bland, Radio, UK

Related

BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis
News 1 day ago

BBC Presenter announces she only has days to live after terminal cancer diagnosis

By: Ryan Price

BBC Sport slated for labelling Irish rowing stars as British
News 4 weeks ago

BBC Sport slated for labelling Irish rowing stars as British

By: Ryan Price

'One of the best pieces of TV' – Viewers moved as Boy George traces Irish roots
News 1 month ago

'One of the best pieces of TV' – Viewers moved as Boy George traces Irish roots

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Teenage son of Irish TV chef Rachel Allen 'facing decade in prison' as Gardaí prepare more arrests over €30,000 drugs bust
News 22 minutes ago

Teenage son of Irish TV chef Rachel Allen 'facing decade in prison' as Gardaí prepare more arrests over €30,000 drugs bust

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tayto unveil brand new flavour
News 42 minutes ago

Tayto unveil brand new flavour

By: Ryan Price

Petition calling on Irish Football Association to cancel Israel friendly amasses over 5,000 signatures
News 1 hour ago

Petition calling on Irish Football Association to cancel Israel friendly amasses over 5,000 signatures

By: Jack Beresford

New dads gain ‘over a stone’ after childbirth, research reveals
News 2 hours ago

New dads gain ‘over a stone’ after childbirth, research reveals

By: Jack Beresford

Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match with all proceeds going to charity fund
Sport 2 hours ago

Virgin Media Sports to broadcast Liam Miller tribute match with all proceeds going to charity fund

By: Ryan Price