BBC presenter Rachael Bland dies aged 40

BBC radio presenter Rachael Bland has passed away, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Bland announced on social media on Monday that she had been given just days to live by her doctor.

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

Her family confirmed she died peacefully at home in the early hours of this morning.

Advertisement

Bland had spent her last days finishing a memoir and wrapping presents for her two-year-old son Freddie’s next eighteen birthdays.

Bland was a familiar voice on Radio 5 Live as a newsreader and presenter.

She is best known for co-hosting the You, Me and the Big C, a podcast about her battle with cancer.

She has also documented her struggles with the disease on an award-winning blog.

Bland was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2016 and despite treatment including four months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and a round of immunotherapy, the cancer spread.

She was told in May this year that the cancer was incurable and she said her hopes rested with a clinical trial.

But two months on, a scan revealed her cancer had spread further.

Advertisement

In a statement released after the announcement of her death, Rachael's husband, Steve said: "She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie."

"We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis. At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful.

He describes her as "perfect in every way", adding "we will miss her more than words can say".