Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool

A MAN found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of two woman in Liverpool has been jailed.

Ewan Blair, of Brownlow Hill in Liverpool, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to eight years in prison, extended to 10 years imprisonment as a dangerous offender.

Blair, who is originally from Belfast, was also ordered to comply with sexual notification requirements for life and handed a lifetime restraining order.

"Blair's predatory behaviour on both women is deplorable and he then put them through the trauma of having to relive the experience by way of a trial," said Detective Sergeant Bob Sandham of Merseyside Police.

Blair, 21, was found guilty by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court last month.

He was convicted of committing seven offences — three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and oral rape.

The court heard that Blair sexual assaulted two women in their 20s within days of each other after befriending them in Liverpool city centre in September 2023.

They are both being supported by specially-trained officers.

DS Sandham praised Blair's victims after they were forced to relive their experiences through the trial.

"This has been an extremely lengthy and complex investigation," he said.

"And while no sentence will repair the damage Blair inflicted on his victims, I hope this conviction has secured some justice for them.

"I would like to praise the dignity the victims have shown throughout the investigation.

"Today's results shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice."