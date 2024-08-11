Belfast protests pass off peacefully but police continue to make arrests linked to recent disorder
News

Belfast protests pass off peacefully but police continue to make arrests linked to recent disorder

More than 1,000 anti-racism protesters gathered in Belfast city centre on Friday evening (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

POLICE have revealed that protests in Belfast city centre on Friday night passed off peacefully but said they are continuing to investigate recent incidents of disorder.

Around 1,000 anti-racism campaigners gathered outside City Hall, where there was also a group of several dozen anti-immigration demonstrators.

Although the protests passed off largely without incident, further reports of criminality were reported elsewhere in the city and further afield.

"We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests," said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones.

Disorder

On Thursday night, officers dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to property in south Belfast.

A car was set on fire and a window of a house was broken in Benburb Street, while windows of a house were also smashed in Kilburn Street.

In east Belfast, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street and police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street.

Although Friday night's protests in the city centre concluded peacefully, an Islamic centre on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked several hours later at around 1am on Saturday.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the building but failed to ignite while racist graffiti was daubed on the walls and door.

Several dozen anti-immigration protestors also gathered in Belfast city centre on Friday, with the demonstrations passing off largely without incident (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast and both are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.

Elsewhere, the rear door of a restaurant on the Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted to the workers inside.

More than 30 arrests have been made in connection with the disorder, with two more people detained on Saturday.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man in the Belfast area on suspicion of intentionally encouraging riot.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riot and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout on Monday and Tuesday.

'Outpouring of support'

Despite the disorder, T/ACC Jones said she was heartened by the response from the wider community.

"The outpouring of support from our communities for their neighbours who have chosen to make Northern Ireland their home has been heartening and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland," she said.

"We will continue to have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe."

See More: Belfast

Related

PSNI requests support from police officers across UK as riots continue in Belfast
News 3 days ago

PSNI requests support from police officers across UK as riots continue in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night
News 3 days ago

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked
News 4 days ago

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley
Travel 2 days ago

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley

By: James Ruddy

Fleadh Cheoil is underway in Wexford – here's how you can view the action from across the globe
Entertainment 2 days ago

Fleadh Cheoil is underway in Wexford – here's how you can view the action from across the globe

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting
News 2 days ago

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting

By: Fiona Audley

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown
News 2 days ago

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown

By: Fiona Audley