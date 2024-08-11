Belfast protests pass off peacefully but police continue to make arrests linked to recent disorder

POLICE have revealed that protests in Belfast city centre on Friday night passed off peacefully but said they are continuing to investigate recent incidents of disorder.

Around 1,000 anti-racism campaigners gathered outside City Hall, where there was also a group of several dozen anti-immigration demonstrators.

Although the protests passed off largely without incident, further reports of criminality were reported elsewhere in the city and further afield.

"We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests," said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones.

Disorder

On Thursday night, officers dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to property in south Belfast.

A car was set on fire and a window of a house was broken in Benburb Street, while windows of a house were also smashed in Kilburn Street.

In east Belfast, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street and police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street.

Although Friday night's protests in the city centre concluded peacefully, an Islamic centre on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked several hours later at around 1am on Saturday.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the building but failed to ignite while racist graffiti was daubed on the walls and door.

Meanwhile, cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast and both are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.

Elsewhere, the rear door of a restaurant on the Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted to the workers inside.

More than 30 arrests have been made in connection with the disorder, with two more people detained on Saturday.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man in the Belfast area on suspicion of intentionally encouraging riot.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riot and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout on Monday and Tuesday.

'Outpouring of support'

Despite the disorder, T/ACC Jones said she was heartened by the response from the wider community.

"The outpouring of support from our communities for their neighbours who have chosen to make Northern Ireland their home has been heartening and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland," she said.

"We will continue to have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe."