Belfast schools support worker is elected president of UNISON, Britain's biggest trade union

A BELFAST woman has been elected president of Britain’s biggest trade union, UNISON.

Schools support worker Catherine McKenna, who works for the Education Authority in Northern Ireland, will represent the union's 1.3m members over the next year.

UNISON represents members working in a range of public services and utilities who are employed in both the public and private sectors, campaigning for better working conditions and pay.

"I'm excited to be elected president," said Ms McKenna.

"I'm looking forward to winning for public sector workers everywhere, especially the lowest paid."

'Huge honour'

UNISON's national executive council (NEC) elected Ms McKenna at the end of the union's national conference, which took place in Liverpool last week.

She has served on the union's governing body for the past four years and has just been re-elected to the seat reserved for low-paid workers in Northern Ireland.

A UNISON member for 18 years, Ms McKenna belongs to the Belfast education branch.

She has previously been the branch secretary and is now chair.

Ms McKenna has two roles at the Education Authority, in special needs transport and in school meals.

"Coming from West Belfast and working in a low-paid role, I know what it means to feel unseen, unheard and undervalued," she said following her election.

"That's why I've never been more determined to ensure our union is a home for every public service worker, no matter their job title or background.

"It's a huge honour to take on this role, not because of the title but the people.

"I come from the same workplaces, the same struggles and I carry that with me in every decision.

"I'm ready to give it my all, because our strength lies in how we listen, how we care and how we stand together."

Issues

Ms McKenna said she is committed to international solidarity, while women's issues are a big part of her union life.

Through her work on the union's women's committee in Northern Ireland, she has campaigned on menopause policies, as well as those on domestic violence.

These are now being used to support school staff across Northern Ireland.

Ms McKenna is joined on the presidential team by James Anthony, a registered nurse from Birmingham as vice president, and Debbie Rowden, a local government project manager from Norfolk.