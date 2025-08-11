The Traitors Ireland set to premiere at the end of the month

RTÉ has confirmed that The Traitors Ireland, the highly anticipated Irish version of the reality competition series, will officially premiere on Sunday, 31 August.

The series will be hosted by Siobhán McSweeney, best known for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls.

Set in Slane Castle in County Meath, the show will bring the psychological tension and strategic gameplay of the international format to Irish audiences for the first time.

The Traitors, which was originally developed in the Netherlands, has achieved widespread success in several countries, including Britain and the US.

The show involves a group of people, referred to as the "Faithful", competing to win a cash prize of €50,000.

However, hidden among them are a small number of "Traitors", whose aim is to vote out the other contestants and claim the prize money for themselves.

Each episode includes a series of tasks and a group vote, where contestants attempt to identify and banish the people they think are Traitors.

If the Faithful successfully remove all Traitors by the final episode, they share the prize money.

However, if a Traitor remains undetected, they get the full amount of prize money.

RTÉ has described the series as a "spine-tingling" production, filmed in a location that enhances the atmosphere of secrecy and tension.

In addition to the main programme, RTÉ will air a companion after-show titled Uncloaked, hosted by comedian Kevin McGahern.

The show, produced in RTÉ’s Limerick studio, will offer analysis and commentary on each episode, including reactions to key moments and eliminations.

The British version, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, attracted more than eight million viewers for its season two finale, while the US version, available via NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, has been renewed for a third, fourth, and fifth season.

The Traitors Ireland aims to build on that momentum with a distinctly Irish version of the show.

The series will be available to watch weekly on RTÉ One and via RTÉ Player starting 31 August 2025.