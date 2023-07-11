‘Big hole’ left in Britain’s GAA community following death of John Gormley

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of British GAA stalwart John Gormley.

Mr Gormley, a long-term member of St Dympna’s GFC in Luton, was also the current chairman and a driving force behind the establishment of the annual All Britain Competition (ABC) youth games, which took place over the weekend.

Mr Gormely’s death was confirmed on Sunday, July 9, the final day of the three-day tournament, during which a minute's silence was held in his honour.

A minute silence impeccably observed at the final game of this years ABCs in memory of our Chairman John Gormley who sadly passed away this morning. Our condolences with the Gormley family. Your legacy will live on. RIP John 🙏🟡🟢🏐 pic.twitter.com/jodv9NiCdy — ABC - All Britain Competition (@ABCGAAmes) July 9, 2023

In a statement St Dympnas GFC described Mr Gormley as a “a true ambassador for the GAA” whose death has “left a big hole within St Dympnas and the GAA community”.

“John lived and breathed GAA, with a lifetime of service to the sport, including 49 years to St Dympnas GFC,” they said in their tribute to the GAA leader.

“After his playing days John went on to hold every role he possibly could both on the club committee for St Dympnas as well as the Hertfrodshire County Board,” they added.

“However his passion didn’t stop there, his passion and love for the game saw him also heavily involved with GAA across Britain and Provincial.

In a statement the ABC committee revealed their “sadness” over Mr Gormley’s death.

“John was the current Chair of the ABC Committee as well as the current Provincial Council Delegate to the GAA Central Council,” they said.

“John was a great servant to the GAA in Britain holding a number of roles throughout his involvement including the highest office of Chair of the British Provincial Council.

“However his love of the GAA sports and his hard work always had one goal in mind, to encourage youth participation in the GAA,” they added.

“That there were over 3500 children playing in the ABCs [last] weekend, including his own grandchild, is in no small part due to work done by John.

“Add in all his work at club and county level and it all points to what a great loss John will be.

“His infectious laugh and great wit will be sadly missed.”

Mr Gormley leaves behind wife Bernadette, daughters Louise and Katherine, son Kieran, and grandchildren.