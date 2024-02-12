Birmingham's St Patrick's full Irish Breakfast is back
St Patrick's Day in Birmingham (photo Chris Egan)

THE return of the St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast civic reception on the morning of Friday, March 15 has been welcomed across Irish communities in the midlands, and will be attended by the Irish Ambassador to Great Britain, Martin Fraser. The event will be held in the magnificent surroundings of the Council House in Birmingham’s city centre, where Lord Mayor Mr Chaman Lal will host the event.

Chief Executive of the Birmingham Irish Association Maurice Malone said last week: “The Birmingham Irish Association are delighted that the Irish Post Breakfast is returning to the city in the wonderful surroundings of the Council House. It marks the start of a weekend of celebrations culminating in the world famous parade on the Sunday. It’s a significant occasion for the Irish community in Birmingham and the return of the breakfast and parade gives the diaspora in the city and all those people who hold Ireland close to their hearts the opportunity to celebrate the rich history of Irishness in Birmingham. This is the first year under the new custodianship of the Birmingham Irish Association and we are fortunate to have supporters like The Irish Post on board to help the organisation put the parade back where it belongs!”

Bob Brolly will be the compere during the morning’s proceedings. Bob, originally from Derry, moved to Coventry when he was 15 — so he knows the Midlands inside out. A respected radio presenter (on the BBC, Irish stations and local broadcasters), Bob will be introducing musicians, bands and dancers — including members of the famed Scanlon School of Irish Dancing. Bob said: “It is really wonderful that the Irish Post is bringing back the Birmingham Breakfast. It is a great day for Birmingham’s Irish community as it marks the beginnings of the St Patrick’s weekend festivities. Indeed it is a great day for Irish communities scattered across the Midlands.

“I am particularly pleased to be acting as compere at this auspicious occasion, and can say without a doubt that there will be celebration, time for contemplation — and loads and loads of craic.”

The Irish Ambassador to Great Britain, Martin Fraser has confirmed his presence at the event. He will be accompanied by Orla McBreen, Head of Foreign Policy.

The Irish government will also be represented by Sarah Mangan, Ireland’s Consul General in Manchester, serving the North of England.

The event is a chance for the people of Birmingham to recognise and pay tribute to the vibrant Irish community in the city — the charity workers, the business people, those who work in the care sector, the professional people from lawyers to doctors, as well as musicians, dancers, writers and poets.

Invitations will be going out over the next few weeks to attend this glittering event — some 200 people will be expected.

Proceedings begin at 8am with a full Irish breakfast accompanied by champagne, prosecco, Guinness.

Irish Post owner Elgin Loane will say a few words — the Cork man will reflect on the significance of the Birmingham’s Irish community.

He will pay tribute to this great history, the city’s connection with Ireland, and the vibrant Irish community that it is home to.

