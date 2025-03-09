'Monster' sentenced to life for murder of mother-of-two Frances Dwyer

A MAN has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his partner at her home in Birmingham.

Anthony Hoey stabbed Frances Dwyer to death at her home in Tile Cross in the early hours of March 30, 2024.

On Wednesday, March 5, the 50-year-old — dubbed a 'monster' by his victim's family — was told he must serve a minimum term of 21 years in prison.

Following his sentencing, Ms Dwyer's family described her as a 'beautiful mother and daughter'.

After fatally attacking mother-of-two Ms Dwyer, Hoey fled the address in his victim's car before being pursued by officers after it had been reported stolen a week earlier.

The car eventually came to a stop after it was stung by traffic officers and Hoey was detained after being Tasered.

He had claimed to be armed with a gun, however, this was a lie.

Following his arrest, officers attended Ms Dwyer's home where the 48-year-old was found dead.

She had been stabbed by Hoey more than a dozen times.

On February 6, Hoey pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms Dwyer, as well as two counts of theft, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

'We can finally grieve in peace'

In a tribute to Ms Dwyer, her family said they took comfort in knowing she is watching over them.

"No amount of time will be justice for what happened to our mom and daughter," read the statement from Ms Dwyer's family.

"It's almost a year since that monster took her life and it still hurts us every single day.

"We finally have some closure today, as we see that man be sentenced.

"We can finally grieve in peace without the stress of court dates and what's going to happen.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone who has supported us through this terrible time.

"A message to our beautiful mother and daughter in heaven — you are always in our hearts and thought about every single day.

"A piece of us will always be missing, but we know you're watching over us and keeping us safe."