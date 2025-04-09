Pair who exploited and sexually abused young girls who were in care system are jailed

TWO men who committed sexual offences against two girls more than 25 years ago have been jailed.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, 64-year-old Paul Doyle was sentenced to six-and-a-half-years, having previously been found guilty of one count of living on prostitution and one count of indecent assault.

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Anthony Bayliss, who was found guilty of two counts of rape, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years.

The two victims in the case were aged just 14 and 15 when the offending began and both were living in the care system.

"The victims in this case were vulnerable children who had their innocence cruelly stolen by adults who exploited them for sex and money," said Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Escort agency

During the offending period, between September 1996 and December 1997, Doyle ran a kissogram and an escort agency from a taxi base in Digbeth, Birmingham.

He was convicted of living on the earnings of one of the victims, who began working for his agency when she was 14 or 15.

Although she received a wage, the money she earned was given straight to Doyle, who would insist that the women and girls who worked for his agency have sex with him as an initiation.

Doyle was convicted of indecently assaulting the second victim.

Bayliss was regularly using escort services at the time, driving around Birmingham in his Rolls Royce and claiming to be a successful TV producer.

He met the second victim when she was 14 and went on to rape her on two occasions at his home address.

When presented with the large amount of evidence compiled by the prosecution, the jury found the defendants guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in February.

'Deplorable'

"Bayliss and Doyle targeted their victims because they were young," said Ms Brinton.

"This enabled the defendants to exploit them for their own sexual gratification and financial gain.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the victims who showed extraordinary bravery in reporting what Bayliss and Doyle did to them.

"I hope they can find some comfort in knowing that it is because of their evidence, that we have been able to bring these offenders to justice."

Superintendent Wes Martin, from West Midlands Police, said: "These were deplorable and inexcusable crimes where vulnerable young girls were trafficked into the West Midlands and sexually exploited.

"Doyle offered the girls for sex while Bayliss paid for sex with an underage girl."