Bodies of woman and baby discovered in Dublin home

THE BODIES of a woman and a baby boy have been discovered in a home in the Clonee area of Dublin.

The woman and infant were discovered by emergency services who were called to the property in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15 shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 40s, and the baby were discovered in an upstairs room at the property and were pronounced dead a short time later.

Post-mortem examinations will determine the course of the investigation, however gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A forensic examination at the property is continuing while a family liaison officer has been appointed.

'Heart-breaking'

Ruth Coppinger, former Socialist Party TD for Dublin West, offered her sympathies to the family of the deceased.

"Absolutely heart-breaking," she posted on social media.

"On top of the trauma in Donegal, have just heard about this tragedy in my own local area where a woman and baby have been found dead in Beechfield estate, Clonee.

"Solidarity and sympathy to their family and friends."

Meanwhile, Offaly County Councillor Ken Smollen added: "May both of them Rest in Peace and all of our thoughts must be with their immediate family tonight."