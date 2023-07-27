Body discovered in Donegal lake during search for missing Irishman
News

Body discovered in Donegal lake during search for missing Irishman

Gregory King was last seen on Sunday, July 23

A BODY has been discovered by police officers searching for a missing Irish man who was visiting Ireland from his home in Liverpool.

Gregory ‘Greg’ King was holidaying in Donegal with his partner Sinead and some friends when he was last seen on Sunday, July 25.

His partner raised the alarm after Mr King, who is originally from Renmore in Co. Galway, failed to meet her as planned, while they were staying at the Fanad Lodge in Fanad.

Gregory King was last seen on Sunday, July 23

Gardaí searching the Fanad area have confirmed that they recovered a body from a lake on July 25, which has yet to be identified.

In a statement to the Irish Post, they said: “A body was recovered on Tuesday night, July 25 from a lake in the Fanad area of Donegal

“It has yet to be formally identified”

See More: Donegal, Fanad, Gregory King, Lake, Missing

Related

Large packages of cocaine found on Irish beaches
News 1 week ago

Large packages of cocaine found on Irish beaches

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan
News 2 weeks ago

Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan

By: Fiona Audley

‘Beautiful, kind and bubbly’: Tributes as young woman fatally struck by garda car named
News 2 months ago

‘Beautiful, kind and bubbly’: Tributes as young woman fatally struck by garda car named

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Family's tribute after 'loving, caring' mother-of-four dies in house fire
News 18 hours ago

Family's tribute after 'loving, caring' mother-of-four dies in house fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former children's entertainer jailed for 30 years for multiple child sex offences
News 19 hours ago

Former children's entertainer jailed for 30 years for multiple child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert to visitors after tourist attacked
News 20 hours ago

US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert to visitors after tourist attacked

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former senior PSNI officer suspended from current chief constable role over misconduct allegations
News 21 hours ago

Former senior PSNI officer suspended from current chief constable role over misconduct allegations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences
News 21 hours ago

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy