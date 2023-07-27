Body discovered in Donegal lake during search for missing Irishman

A BODY has been discovered by police officers searching for a missing Irish man who was visiting Ireland from his home in Liverpool.

Gregory ‘Greg’ King was holidaying in Donegal with his partner Sinead and some friends when he was last seen on Sunday, July 25.

His partner raised the alarm after Mr King, who is originally from Renmore in Co. Galway, failed to meet her as planned, while they were staying at the Fanad Lodge in Fanad.

Gardaí searching the Fanad area have confirmed that they recovered a body from a lake on July 25, which has yet to be identified.

In a statement to the Irish Post, they said: “A body was recovered on Tuesday night, July 25 from a lake in the Fanad area of Donegal

“It has yet to be formally identified”